Assam: Flood Situation Worsens, At Least 16.5 Lakh People Affected

GUWAHATI: The flood situation in Assam has worsened, with at least 16.05 lakh people affected in 29 districts, according to an official bulletin from Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS), Assam.
Major rivers such as the Brahmaputra, Dikhou, Kopili, and Barak are flowing above the danger level with large areas of land inundated across the state on Thursday, July 4.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the flood-affected areas in Maligaon, Pandu Port, and Temple Ghat in the Guwahati Metropolitan Area on Thursday to assess the situation.
The severely affected districts include Cachar, Kamrup, Goalpara, Nalbari, Morigaon, Sonitpur, Dhubri, Sivasagar, Dhemaji, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, South Salmara, Hailakandi, Nagaon, Dibrugarh, Hojai, Lakhimpur, Kokrajhar, Golaghat, Charaideo, Karimganj, Tinsukia, Darrang, Barpeta, Karbi Anglong West, Kamrup (M), Jorhat, Majuli and Karbi Anglong.
Dhubri has been impacted the most, with over 6.48 lakh people affected, followed by Darrang with nearly 1.90 lakh people and Cachar with more than 1.45 lakh people stranded under floodwaters.
The Brahmaputra has crossed the danger mark at Nimatighat, Tezpur, Guwahati, Goalpara, and Dhubri, followed by Burhidihing at Chenimari and Khowang, Dikhou at Sivasagar, Disang at Nanglamuraghat, and Dhansiri at Numaligarh.
The flood situation near Kopili River is the worst, with the river flowing above the danger mark at Kampur and Dharamtul, followed by Barak at AP Ghat, BP Ghat, Chotabakra and Fuletrak, Dhaleswari at Gharmura, Katakhal at Matizuri, and Kushiyara in Karimganj.
Earlier, CM Sarma on Thursday visited Shiv Mandir sluice gate, BBC Colony from Pandu Port road and Pandunath Devalaya sluice gate in the city to take stock of the flood situation.
The area is inundated due to the rising waters of the Brahmaputra River. The Chief Minister, during the visit, took stock of the problems faced by the people and the steps taken to address them.
The Chief Minister inspected the drains along the Pandu Port road and directed the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority to take appropriate measures to drain the water accumulated there.