Assam: Flood Situation Worsens, At Least 16.5 Lakh People Affected

GUWAHATI: The flood situation in Assam has worsened, with at least 16.05 lakh people affected in 29 districts, according to an official bulletin from Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS), Assam.

Major rivers such as the Brahmaputra, Dikhou, Kopili, and Barak are flowing above the danger level with large areas of land inundated across the state on Thursday, July 4.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the flood-affected areas in Maligaon, Pandu Port, and Temple Ghat in the Guwahati Metropolitan Area on Thursday to assess the situation.

The severely affected districts include Cachar, Kamrup, Goalpara, Nalbari, Morigaon, Sonitpur, Dhubri, Sivasagar, Dhemaji, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, South Salmara, Hailakandi, Nagaon, Dibrugarh, Hojai, Lakhimpur, Kokrajhar, Golaghat, Charaideo, Karimganj, Tinsukia, Darrang, Barpeta, Karbi Anglong West, Kamrup (M), Jorhat, Majuli and Karbi Anglong.