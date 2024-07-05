Flood situation worsens further in Barak Valley

Silchar: On May 29, when Priya Das took shelter at Government Girls High School, the makeshift relief camp, her family was worried as she was pregnant. Subsequently, the water level of the river Barak subsided, and Priya came back to her home at Kalibaricharr, a slum area in Silchar, and finally she gave birth to a child. In July, she once again returned to the same relief camp, but now with the 12-day-old son on her lap. A visibly worried Priya asked, ‘How many times do we have to face such a devastating flood this year?”

That was the question hundreds of people, mainly belonging to the slum areas, who thronged from one relief camp to another amid heavy showers desperately wanted to know. On Thursday morning, almost 100 people reached the Cachar College to take shelter, only to notice the gate was locked. They burst into anger and desperation. Even though the Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, had asked all the district magistrates to treat the victims sympathetically, in Silchar, affected people were seen running for shelter in schools and colleges.

Meanwhile, the flood situation in all three districts of the valley had worsened further on Thursday. All the major rivers, like the Barak and Kushiara, had crossed the danger level the previous night, and the water level indicated a upward trend throughout the day. The NF Railway has cancelled various trains between Silchar and Guwahati. As the NH connecting the three districts was inundated, road connectivity was badly affected. Though the district administrations were assured of sufficient food materials, commoners were facing acute problems due to the massive price hike of vegetables.

