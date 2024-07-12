Assam: Wild Elephant Wreaking Havoc Found Dead In Margherita

TINSUKIA: In a tragic incident, a wild elephant was found dead at Makum Pathar area in Margherita and this discovery has raised serious concerns among locals.
It has been reported that the elephant had been causing mayhem in this area for several days, breaking into homes in search of food.
The local residents were left in a state of shock after hearing the news of the elephant's demise and have raised questions regarding the circumstances surrounding its demise.
A concerned resident expressed that the people residing in this locality are not aware of the reason behind its death, adding that forest officials are informed when such elephants are spotted in the area, following which they arrive at the spot to take stock of the situation.
However, no precautionary measures have been taken in the area to prevent such occurrences, with locals emphasizing the lack of adequate lighting and infrastructure to handle such wildlife encounters.
Officials from the regional forest department in Margherita have stated that the exact cause of the elephant's death has not yet been ascertained.
A thorough post-mortem examination of the deceased elephant will be conducted, after which, further details will be provided.
Meanwhile, in another similar incident that unfolded earlier this month, people of a particular locality of Digboi came face to face with a herd of wild elephants which destroyed multiple houses.
A herd of wild elephants recently entered the Navajyoti village of Digboi and created a menace late at night. Three houses belonging to Rekhamani Duwari, Singhro Praja and Riten Bora respectively were destroyed by the herd of wild elephants.
Although several people were inside the houses ahead of the incident, they managed to escape unhurt before the animals destroyed these residences.
The villagers are now living in fear for their lives as they believe that the herd can return anytime and cause further damage.