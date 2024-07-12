Assam: Wild Elephant Wreaking Havoc Found Dead In Margherita

TINSUKIA: In a tragic incident, a wild elephant was found dead at Makum Pathar area in Margherita and this discovery has raised serious concerns among locals.

It has been reported that the elephant had been causing mayhem in this area for several days, breaking into homes in search of food.

The local residents were left in a state of shock after hearing the news of the elephant's demise and have raised questions regarding the circumstances surrounding its demise.

A concerned resident expressed that the people residing in this locality are not aware of the reason behind its death, adding that forest officials are informed when such elephants are spotted in the area, following which they arrive at the spot to take stock of the situation.