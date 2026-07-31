Assam floods: AASU seeks ONGC’s support for rebuilding educational institutions

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has urged the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to allocate special funds for the restoration and development of infrastructure in educational institutions severely affected by the recent devastating floods in Sivasagar, Charaideo, and Jorhat districts.

In a statement, AASU General Secretary Samiran Phukan said that the recent floods caused extensive damage to life, property, and public infrastructure across the three districts. A large number of government educational institutions were inundated, resulting in severe damage to school buildings and other essential infrastructure. The destruction has raised serious concerns over the timely resumption of academic activities in the affected institutions.

In a letter addressed to the ONGC Executive Director Uday Paswan, the AASU leader appealed for immediate financial assistance to rebuild and upgrade the infrastructure of the flood-hit educational institutions so that students do not face disruptions in their academic pursuits.

Phukan further stated that during a telephonic conversation with ONGC Assam Asset Executive Director Uday Paswan, the ONGC authorities assured him of their positive cooperation regarding the matter.

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