Assam: Floods affect 117 villages across four revenue circles in Golaghat district

A Correspondent

BOKAKHAT: The recent floods caused by the Dhansiri, Gelabil, and Doyang rivers have affected 117 villages across four revenue circles — 33 in Golaghat, 43 in Dergaon, 20 in Khumtai, and 21 in Bokakhat — in the Golaghat district.

The floods affected a total of 40,830 people – 15,886 in Golaghat, 9,304 in Dergaon, 11,237 in Khumtai, and 4,403 in Bokakhat. The floods have also damaged 2,969.44 hectares of agricultural land – 1,123.00 hectares in Golaghat, 516.95 hectares in Dergaon, 817.55 hectares in Khumtai, and 511.94 hectares in Bokakhat. The district has 13 relief camps – seven in Golaghat and two each in Bokakhat, Khumtai, and Dergaon. As floodwaters have receded in many areas, people staying in the relief camps have started returning to their homes.

Meanwhile, the water level of the Dhansiri River has begun rising again at Numaligarh, raising fresh concerns among residents in the flood-prone areas.

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