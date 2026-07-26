Assam: NRL Hospital treats 362 flood victims in Golaghat district

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: With the objective of providing healthcare services to flood-affected communities, the Mobile Medical Units of Vivekananda Kendra–NRL Hospital organized flood relief medical camps in several flood-hit areas of Golaghat district on July 24.

Mobile Medical Unit–1 conducted medical camps at Basabharalua, Salikihat, and Kanaimohol Chariali, providing treatment to a total of 187 patients, including 83 men and 104 women. Of these, 161 were adults (above 18 years) and 26 were children and adolescents (below 18 years). Meanwhile, Mobile Medical Unit–2 organized a medical camp at Kanaimohol Chariali, Kamarbandha (Golaghat), where 175 patients received treatment. This included 89 men and 86 women. Among them, 156 were adults and 19 were below 18 years of age.

Altogether, the two mobile medical units provided free medical consultations, essential medicines, and health counselling to 362 patients during the day.

The most commonly reported health problems included fever, cold and cough, respiratory infections, eye ailments, back pain, body aches, diarrhoea, fungal skin infections, anaemia, and skin and soft tissue injuries. In addition, patients suffering from diabetes and hypertension also underwent health check-ups. Pregnant women attending the camps received antenatal health check-ups, necessary medicines, and counselling on pregnancy care, nutrition, personal hygiene, and warning signs requiring immediate medical attention.

The authorities of Vivekananda Kendra–NRL Hospital stated that the flood relief medical mission will continue in the affected areas in the coming days. Medicines were distributed free of cost, and patients requiring advanced treatment were referred to the hospital for specialized medical care.

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