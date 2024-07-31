Assam Floods Claim 117 Lives in 2024, 880 Lives Throughout Five Years, Government Informed Rajya Sabha

GUWAHATI: The devastating floods in Assam have claimed total of 880 lives over past five years. 117 fatalities reported so far in 2024 according to information presented in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai revealed that data furnished by Assam government reflects severity of floods in state since 2019. The breakdown of fatalities over years is as follows: 117 in 2024 65 in 2023 278 in 2022 73 in 2021 190 in 2020 and 157 in 2019.

Furthermore, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CivicDataLab (CDL) on Wednesday. This partnership is focused on enhancing data-driven efforts for disaster risk reduction and climate adaptation.

An official release highlighted that collaboration seeks to improve government resource allocation for DRR Chief Secretary Ravi Kota expressed optimism about initiative He stated Assam could set precedent for other states by adopting such innovative approaches He emphasized critical role of data-driven decision-making in improving governance and building climate resilience across various state ministries and sectors

Kota underscored importance of inclusive and effective disaster mitigation strategies He called for collaboration among all government agencies He advocated for comprehensive climate mitigation strategy to tackle increasing frequency and intensity of extreme weather events like floods

MoU between ASDMA and CDL represents proactive step towards leveraging technology and data analytics to enhance disaster preparedness and response Initiative is expected to facilitate better planning and resource management ultimately reducing impact of floods on people in Assam.

As state continues to grapple with devastating effects of floods partnership aims to bring systematic and scientific approach to disaster management by utilizing data-driven insights, government hopes to enhance ability to predict prepare for and respond to future flood events more effectively.

In conclusion, collaboration between ASDMA and CDL is promising development in Assam’s ongoing efforts to mitigate impact of floods and build resilience against extreme weather conditions. The adoption of data-driven strategies is expected to play pivotal role in safeguarding lives and livelihoods in state.