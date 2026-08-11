Assam floods: Demow mechanic Pradip Chetia repairs stranded vehicles at nominal cost to aid victims

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The devastating floods that recently struck Upper Assam have caused widespread destruction across Sivasagar, Jorhat, and Charaideo districts, shattering the dreams and livelihoods of countless families. As floodwaters surged through residential areas, many families were forced to flee with nothing but their lives, leaving behind their valuable belongings. Among the losses were two-wheelers and four-wheelers—often hard-earned assets—that could not be moved to safety in time.

The intensity of the floods was such that in areas like Bihubar under the Nazira co-district of Sivasagar, several vehicles were swept away by the strong currents of the Dikhow river, while many others remained buried in silt. Even now, numerous vehicles remain stranded in flood-affected regions.

Amid this crisis, Pradip Chetia, a resident of Demow in Sivasagar district, has stepped forward with a remarkable act of kindness. A professional four-wheeler mechanic and owner of Chetia Garage, he has been extending a helping hand to flood victims by repairing damaged vehicles at minimal cost.

Over the past ten days, Chetia, along with his team, has been visiting flood-hit areas such as Nazira, Simaluguri, and Sonari in Charaideo district. They have been inspecting damaged vehicles and carrying out on-the-spot repairs wherever possible, bringing much-needed relief to affected vehicle owners.

What sets Chetia apart is his generosity—he has not charged any fixed fees for his services. While many grateful vehicle owners have offered him amounts ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000, he has accepted only nominal sums of Rs 100 to Rs 200, and in some cases, provided services free of cost.

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