Assam: Gaurav Gogoi Urges Lok Sabha Speaker to Address BJP MPs' Unparliamentary Remarks

GUWAHATI: Congress MP and Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, has accused BJP members of using inappropriate language against opposition leaders in the House. Gogoi, who represents Jorhat, has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, requesting his intervention on this issue.
Gogoi wrote a letter, “I am writing to you to express my deep concern about the deteriorating standards of Parliamentary conduct in the Lok Sabha as evidenced by several instances during the ongoing Monsoon Session. Often it is the ministers of the government who make unparliamentary, objectionable, and threatening remarks against the members of the opposition parties.”
He also provided some examples in his letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker.
He mentioned that on July 26, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, also known as Lalan Singh, used threatening language against Bhupender Singh Hooda, a former Chief Minister of Haryana who is not a member of the House.
Gogoi stated that on July 25, Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu used inappropriate language when referring to Sonia Gandhi, the Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party and a member of the Rajya Sabha.
He added that on the same day, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey used blatantly communal language during his remarks in the House.
“It is disappointing to note that the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs (Kiren Rijiju) has not been able to restrain his colleagues when these incidents took place, despite being present in the House,” he wrote.
The Congress MP from Assam also claimed that the government has repeatedly ignored parliamentary procedures, conventions, and decorum, leaving no space for the Opposition to be heard.
“As the custodian of the House, we expect you to uphold the code of conduct and ensure that no member – from whether treasury or opposition benched – is allowed to breach the norms of the Parliament,” Gogoi wrote to Speaker Om Birla.
