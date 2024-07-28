Assam: Gaurav Gogoi Urges Lok Sabha Speaker to Address BJP MPs' Unparliamentary Remarks

GUWAHATI: Congress MP and Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, has accused BJP members of using inappropriate language against opposition leaders in the House. Gogoi, who represents Jorhat, has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, requesting his intervention on this issue.

Gogoi wrote a letter, “I am writing to you to express my deep concern about the deteriorating standards of Parliamentary conduct in the Lok Sabha as evidenced by several instances during the ongoing Monsoon Session. Often it is the ministers of the government who make unparliamentary, objectionable, and threatening remarks against the members of the opposition parties.”

He also provided some examples in his letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker.