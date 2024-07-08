Assam: Floods force villagers to take shelter at Ramfalbil Higher Secondary School

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The sudden spate of flood waters in north Ramfalbil under Serfanguri police station in Kokrajhar district in the wee hours of Sunday forced the villagers of three villages to take shelter at Ramfalbil Higher Secondary School. The villagers of Longatola, Thuniadanga and Duldangpara rushed to Ramfalbil HS School with their belongings immediately after the flash flood submerged their villages before the dawn on Sunday.

Talking to The Sentinel, a villager of Longatola-Sanjit Soren said the villagers were fast asleep when the sudden spate of flood waters submerged their village at around 3 am last night prompting them to run away to Ramfalbil HS School with their light belongings. He said the waist-deep flood waters submerged their houses and the village all of a sudden before dawn today and the helpless villagers of three villages located near the river Longa were forced to run away in safer place and moved to Ramfalbil HS School to take shelter. He said the excessive flood waters came from the Hell river in the west by breaching the bundh between the ride no 7 and 8 which came together at river Longa in north Ramfalbil. He also said most of the villagers could not shift their properties other than running away with light belongings as the flood waters submerged the village all of a sudden. He further said the domestic animals and live stocks could not be shifted because of sudden spate.

Meanwhile, a prominent local citizen Simang Daimary who visited the Ramfalbil HS School to meet the relief camp inmates said the villagers of Longatola, Duldangpara and Thuniadanga had to take shelter at Ramfalbil HS School due to fast deluging of flood waters of river Longa. He said the waters of Hell river converged with river Longa after the long portion of bundh of the Hell river breached in ride no 7 and 8. The excessive waters of the river Hell has posed a threat to Ramfalbil HS School, Bodoland Rural Industrial site, Ramfalbil and National Highway-31 (C) as erosions are taking place in the northern area of Ramfalbil HS School. He said, “If the immediate preventive measure is not taken to re-strengthen the washed away bundh at ride no 7 and 8 of the river Hell then the premier educational institution Ramfalbil HS School, National Highway and proposed industrial site would not be free from threat of the river Longa in near future. He also said the flow of the river Hell in its own course has stopped after it takes new route by breaching the bundh.

Daimary said there are 7 infants between 0-1 years, 23 children of age between 1-5 and a pregnant woman in the relief camp. He informed that survey from the Circle Office had been carried out to assess the loss of properties in the flash flood and erosion.

