Assam: Brahmaputra and Beki River still flowing in ‘severe situation’

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The water levels in the rivers in the state have decreased slightly, but the Brahmaputra in Dhubri and the river Beki in lower Assam are still flowing in ‘severe situation’, with both rivers flowing way above the danger level.

On top of that, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ‘orange alert’ in six districts for tomorrow (July 8).

At 12 p.m. today, the Central Water Commission’s (CWC) Middle Brahmaputra Division issued a flood advisory, which said, “The River Brahmaputra at Dhubri in the Dhubri district of Assam continues to flow in SEVERE SITUATION at 12:00 hrs today. At 12:00 hrs, it was flowing at a level of 29.65 m with Falling(-10.0 mm/hr) trend, which is 1.03 m above its Danger Level of 28.62 m and 0.72 m below its previous highest flood level (HFL) of 30.37 m (17-07-2019).”

Regarding the water level of River Beki, it said, “River Beki in the Brahmaputra basin at the Beki Road bridge in Barpeta district continues to flow in SEVERE SITUATION at 12:00 hrs today. At 12:00 hrs, it was flowing at a level of 45.2 m with a falling (-10.0 mm/hr) trend, which is 0.10 m above its Danger Level of 45.1 m and 1.00 m below its previous HFL of 46.2 m (04-08-2000).”

Meanwhile, the Regional Metereological Centre of IMD stated that, in the next 24 hours, light to moderate rainfall across a major part of Assam and heavy rainfall with lightning is possible at isolated places over Assam. Thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning strikes, are predicted in some places.

An ‘Orange alert’ was also issued for the six districts of Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Chirang, Kokrajhar, and Golapara. IMD says an orange alert means ‘be prepared’.

