Assam Floods Leave Over 1.13 Million People Affected in Grim Situation

GUWAHATI: The flood situation in Assam remained severe on Tuesday, July 2, with over 1.1 million people affected and three more deaths reported in the past 24 hours, bringing this year's death toll to 38.

The floods have impacted 1,134,446 people across 2,208 villages and 84 revenue circles in 23 districts of the northeastern state.

In the last 24 hours, three more people have died due to the floods — two in Tinsukia and one in Dhemaji. Additionally, one person is reported missing in Biswanath district, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).