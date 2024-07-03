Assam Floods Leave Over 1.13 Million People Affected in Grim Situation

GUWAHATI: The flood situation in Assam remained severe on Tuesday, July 2, with over 1.1 million people affected and three more deaths reported in the past 24 hours, bringing this year's death toll to 38.
The floods have impacted 1,134,446 people across 2,208 villages and 84 revenue circles in 23 districts of the northeastern state.
In the last 24 hours, three more people have died due to the floods — two in Tinsukia and one in Dhemaji. Additionally, one person is reported missing in Biswanath district, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).
A total of 28 districts, including Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat, Majuli, Golaghat, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, Biswanath, Hojai, Karbi Anglong, Karimganj, Cachar, Nagaon, Morigaon, Kamrup Metropolitan, Kamrup, Nalbari, Tamulpur, Darrang, Udalguri, Chirang, Goalpara, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, and Kokrajhar, have been flooded.
Lakhimpur remains the worst-hit district with 165,319 people affected by the floods, followed by Darrang with 147,143 people, Golaghat with 106,480 people, and Dhemaji with 101,888 people.
A total of 18,459 displaced people are staying in 130 relief camps, and 359 relief distribution centers are operational.
Additionally, 71 roads, six bridges, and other infrastructure have been damaged, with five embankments breached and 14 affected.
Over 42,476 hectares of cropland and 832,099 livestock and poultry have also been affected by the floods.
Several agencies, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire & Emergency Services (F&ES), the army, paramilitary forces, Inland Water Transport (IWT), and local administration, are involved in rescue operations.
Meanwhile, major rivers like the Brahmaputra at Nimatighat, Tezpur, Guwahati, and Dhubri, Subansiri at Badatighat, Burhidihing at Khowang, Dikhou at Sivasagar, Disang at Nanglamuraghat, Dhansiri at Numaligarh, Jia Bharali at NT Road crossing, Puthimari at NH Road crossing, Kopili at Kampur, Beki at Road Bridge, Kushiyara at Karimganj, Barak at BP Ghat, and Dhaleswari at Gharmura are flowing above the danger level, according to the bulletin.
