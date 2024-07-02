Indian Spinner Sneh Rana Scripts History As Women's Team Thump South Africa Women By 10 Wickets

CHENNAI: The Indian women’s cricket team has been on a dream run in Test cricket at home in the last seven months.
The Indian women's team, led by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, has achieved an incredible feat as they have won three consecutive test matches on the trot.
Their latest victory comes against South Africa, winning the one-off Test against the proteas in Chennai by 10 wickets.
Prior to this resounding victory, India had defeated England and Australia in Tests played in Mumbai. By registering this emphatic victory, the Indian women's team has equaled the joint-longest winning streak in women’s Tests.
The 'women in blue' had won three test matches in a row between 2006 and 2014, while Australia have had three such streaks.
India chased down a modest target of 37 in the fourth innings of the final day to seal the deal. The spin trio of Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma and Rajeshwari Gayakwad were the pick of the bowlers as they outplayed the South African batters.
South Africa got bowled out for 266 in the first innings. In reply, India put up a mammoth score of 603/6 declared on the scoreboard as South Africa was reduced to a follow-on. The proteas registered 373 on the scoreboard in their second innings.
30-year-old off-spinner Sneh Rana stole the show with a match-winning performance, as she claimed a match haul of 10 wickets. Her two second innings scalps made her only the second Indian woman to claim a ten-wicket haul in Tests.
She produced an impeccable spell of spin bowling as she registered exceptional figure of 10/188.
Rana, who was adjourned as the Player-of-the-Match, said, “It is a great feeling whenever you can contribute for your team, especially in such situations. It is an amazing feeling. At the start, it was difficult for the spinners. Later on, there was spin and bounce. I would like to give credit to the SA batters for the way they batted… We were always in the game and believed we could win it.”
ALSO READ: Sreesanth Criticizes Riyan Parag for Comments on T20 World Cup, Emphasizes Patriotism
ALSO WATCH: