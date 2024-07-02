Indian Spinner Sneh Rana Scripts History As Women's Team Thump South Africa Women By 10 Wickets

CHENNAI: The Indian women’s cricket team has been on a dream run in Test cricket at home in the last seven months.

The Indian women's team, led by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, has achieved an incredible feat as they have won three consecutive test matches on the trot.

Their latest victory comes against South Africa, winning the one-off Test against the proteas in Chennai by 10 wickets.

Prior to this resounding victory, India had defeated England and Australia in Tests played in Mumbai. By registering this emphatic victory, the Indian women's team has equaled the joint-longest winning streak in women’s Tests.