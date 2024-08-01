Assam Floods: Major Cause of Concern for the Wild Horses of Dibru Saikhowa

Dibrugarh: The devastation caused by the massive floods in Assam is not limited to just humans. Wild animals of the state have also been affected by the floods over the years. Along with the animals at Kaziranga, the wild horses of Dibru Saikhowa have also been adversely affected by the floods.

Hundreds of wild horses from Dibru Saikhowa National Park have been swept away by the devastating floodwaters of the Brahmaputra River over the years. Now stranded at Bogibeel in Dibrugarh, these rare species are facing severe threats to their survival. Many horses are struggling with sickness, hunger, and exhaustion, with several already succumbing to these harsh conditions. The forest departments of Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts are unable to provide the necessary support to protect these endangered animals, leaving them vulnerable to the elements and local threats. A wild horse stranded in the sand was rescued by local people and local people have raised concerns regarding the future and well-being of the wild horses living here.

Floods in Assam over the past five years have wreaked havoc on local wildlife. 847 animals were affected and 511 were reported dead according to Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh. These figures were part of a recent update from the Assam State Government. Singh noted that of the affected animals, 336 were successfully rescued. He praised the state's multifaceted approach. This approach includes public awareness campaigns and proactive measures to protect both wildlife and local communities.

Kaziranga National Park one of the worst-hit areas, has seen the deployment of additional forest staff to monitor vehicle speeds on the Asian Highway 1 (NH-37) which borders the park. This measure is part of broader efforts to prevent wildlife casualties during floods. Additional security forces from the police department are deployed in the districts of Golaghat. Nagaon and Karbi Anglong also have deployments. They assist forest personnel with anti-poaching duties and help mitigate human-wildlife conflict during floods, Singh added.