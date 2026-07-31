Assam floods: ONGC to support restoration and rehabilitation of flood-hit schools

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SIVASAGAR: ONGC has come forward to support the restoration and rehabilitation of schools and educational institutions damaged by the recent devastating floods in Sivasagar and Charaideo districts. ONGC Assam Asset has decided in principle to undertake the initiative under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Corporate Environmental Responsibility (CER) programmes.

The public sector undertaking (PSU) is expected to work in coordination with the Government of Assam and the district administrations to identify priority educational institutions for assistance, subject to statutory approvals and budgetary provisions. The company has already conveyed its commitment to Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Speaking to the media after distributing essential food items and medicines among flood-affected families at Ghilaguri in Betbari, Sivasagar, ONGC Assam Asset Manager Uday Paswan said that the company was committed to supporting the restoration and rehabilitation of educational institutions affected by the floods.

Paswan also said that ONGC Assam Asset had itself suffered extensive losses due to the floods. Although the PSU's operations are yet to return to normal following the inundation of Sivasagar and Nazira, the company has continued to stand by the flood-affected people with a sense of responsibility during the crisis. He said that ONGC would continue extending assistance to the affected communities in the days ahead.

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