Manipur: Massive Protest Rocks Kangpokpi After Arrest of Kuki-Zo Volunteers

However, the Committee on Tribal Unity Sadar Hills Kangpokpi District (CoTU) and the villagers denied these accusations. They claimed that the arrested individuals were actually village volunteers who were guarding the village during the ongoing violence in the state.

The committee also accused the security forces of unjustly attacking the home of Tonghen Haokip, the village chief.

They claim that this attack led to the destruction of property and furniture and injured several women because of what they describe as unprovoked and random shooting by the security forces.