Manipur: Massive Protest Rocks Kangpokpi After Arrest of Kuki-Zo Volunteers

IMPHAL: At least three people were arrested around 4:00 a.m. today, July 9, by a joint team of state security forces in L. Hengjol village, Kangpokpi District.
They were accused of being Kuki militants involved in terrorist activities and were allegedly caught with advanced weapons and various items.
Taking to X, Manipur police wrote, “On 09.07.2024, joint security forces (SF) of Manipur Police and CRPF launched an operation in L. Hengjol village, New Keithelmanbi PS, Kangpokpi District at around 0330 hrs on the basis of intelligence shared by NIA. There was an exchange of firing between the SF and armed militants. 03 (three) persons who are cadres of an underground outfit, namely (1) Thangjoel Haokip @ Thangboi, (2) Jangjoulen Khongsai @ Goulen and (3) Jangminlun Singson @ Franky were apprehended. The arrested persons are suspected to be involved in various criminal incidents of the recent past. 02 (two) AK rifles, 01 (one) MA1 MK-3 rifle, 01 (one) SBBL and 1,382 (one thousand three hundred eighty-two) rounds of assorted ammunition were recovered in the operation. The arrested persons and seized arms and ammunition have been handed over to NIA for necessary legal action.”
However, the Committee on Tribal Unity Sadar Hills Kangpokpi District (CoTU) and the villagers denied these accusations. They claimed that the arrested individuals were actually village volunteers who were guarding the village during the ongoing violence in the state.
The committee also accused the security forces of unjustly attacking the home of Tonghen Haokip, the village chief.
They claim that this attack led to the destruction of property and furniture and injured several women because of what they describe as unprovoked and random shooting by the security forces.
In a strong response to the actions of the security forces, CoTU emphasized the seriousness of the situation. They described the attack on Tonghen Haokip's home as a deliberate threat to their community's existence within a constitutional democracy.
After CoTU's ultimatum expired without a response from the authorities, the Kuki-Zo community in Sadar Hills gathered at Kangpokpi District Headquarters. They held a large rally starting from Brig. M. Thomas Ground and marched to the front of the SP Kangpokpi office, where they staged a significant sit-in protest.
The protestors chanted slogans such as "Arrest Injustices, Not the Kukis," "Justice Is to Be Served, Not Denied," "We Are India, Not Terrorists," "We Demand Security, Not Insecurity," and "We Want Justice," reflecting their frustration.
ALSO WATCH: