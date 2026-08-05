Assam Floods: Several Schools in Mahuramukh remain Flooded

Teachers and students defy floods to keep education alive

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: After the summer vacation, regular classes resumed across Assam on August 1. However, the scars left by the recent devastating floods of the Gelabil river have yet to fade. Several schools in the northern part of the Mahuramukh area under Bokakhat co-district remain submerged, forcing teachers and students to struggle to continue the learning process.

As school campuses remain completely underwater, classes have been moved to the Negheriting–Bonkowal embankment. Students sit under open skies on the embankment to attend lessons, while teachers continue teaching with unwavering dedication despite the difficult conditions. There are no school bells, no benches, and no desks—only an unyielding determination to keep education alive. The scene demonstrates that education is not confined within four walls; it is sustained by human resilience, commitment, and responsibility.

Meanwhile, the premises of No. 2 Bartika Primary School are still waterlogged. Teachers are ferrying students between the roadside and the school by boat so that classes can continue. Their selfless efforts to keep the smiles of learning alive on the faces of children, even amid the floods, are truly commendable.

In addition, the campuses of Bonkowal Higher Secondary School, Bartika–Ofola Higher Secondary School, and Bartika–Ofola ME School still remain under knee-deep water. Every day, teachers and students have to wade through the floodwater to reach their schools. While their commitment to education keeps them moving forward, the situation has raised serious concerns among parents about the health and safety of their children.

On the other hand, Garaimari Higher Secondary School and Dihsi Valley English School—the only private English-medium institution in the riverine area—remain completely submerged, forcing both schools to suspend all academic activities.

Also Read: North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council Extends Support to Assam Flood Victims