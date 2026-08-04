North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council Extends Support to Assam Flood Victims

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) has extended a helping hand to flood-affected people across various districts of Assam by dispatching relief materials, including bamboo for rehabilitation and house reconstruction.

The humanitarian initiative was undertaken under the leadership of the Chief Executive Member (CEM), Debolal Gorlosa, as part of the council’s commitment to assisting communities devastated by the recent floods. According to council sources, the decision to send relief materials was taken in view of the urgent needs of thousands of families who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the floods. Bamboo, a vital construction material in rural Assam, has been included to facilitate the repair of damaged houses, construction of temporary shelters, and rehabilitation efforts.

Speaking on the occasion, CEM Debolal Gorlosa said that standing by people during times of natural calamities is both a moral and social responsibility.

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