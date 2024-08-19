Assam Floods: Sivasagar Bears the Brunt with 61,679 People Affected

GUWAHATI: The flood situation worsened in Assam on Saturday as 61,679 people across four districts in the state were affected in the last 24 hours.

Worst-hit is Sivasagar with 47,768 people battling the floodwaters, followed by 12,259 persons in Charaideo, 1,513 in Dibrugarh, and the rest in Dhemaji district, ASDMA said.

The deluge also damaged 6,122.5 hectares of crops in as many as five major districts.

With 3,009 people now lodged in the relief camps in Charaideo, Dhemaji, and Sivasagar, 10,558 people who are not in camps are taking shelter at the relief distribution centres in Sivasagar and Dibrugarh.