Assam Floods: Sivasagar Bears the Brunt with 61,679 People Affected

GUWAHATI: The flood situation worsened in Assam on Saturday as 61,679 people across four districts in the state were affected in the last 24 hours.
Worst-hit is Sivasagar with 47,768 people battling the floodwaters, followed by 12,259 persons in Charaideo, 1,513 in Dibrugarh, and the rest in Dhemaji district, ASDMA said.
The deluge also damaged 6,122.5 hectares of crops in as many as five major districts.
With 3,009 people now lodged in the relief camps in Charaideo, Dhemaji, and Sivasagar, 10,558 people who are not in camps are taking shelter at the relief distribution centres in Sivasagar and Dibrugarh.
No new death was reported in the last 24 hours and the total flood-related death toll of the State remains at 106.
The situation has further been aggravated by the continued flow of Disang River at Nanglamuraghat in Sivasagar above the danger level.
The animals affected by the natural disaster are approximately 18,631, where Sivasagar is the worst-hit. Under Tingkhong Development Block in the Dibrugarh district, a Bigha of 'Kesseru Plantation' has been submerged.
Meanwhile, the city of Guwahati in Kamrup Metro district is facing urban flooding. This has added to the commuting problems of the residents with the submerging of likes of areas like Sijubari, Panjabari, and Juripar.
The Ministry of Home Affairs had earlier said that as many as 880 deaths occurred in the devastating flood in Assam from 2019 till July 25.
The year-wise break-up of the number of causalities is: 157 in 2019, 190 in 2020, 73 in 2021, 278 in 2022, 65 in 2023, and 117 till date in 2023.
The year-wise break-up of the number of causalities is: 157 in 2019, 190 in 2020, 73 in 2021, 278 in 2022, 65 in 2023, and 117 till date in 2023.
From 2019 to 2024, Assam received Rs 503.10 crore from the Centre under the State Disaster Response Fund. It increased year by year and rose to Rs 680.80 crore in 2023 and 2024.
It also made provisions for the funds to be made available for State Disaster Mitigation Fund and National Disaster Response Fund for the management of floods.
