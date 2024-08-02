Tripura: 77 Foreigners Apprehended in July; BSF Reports

AGARTALA: According to officials on Thursday (August 1), the Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended 108 individuals in July, including 77 foreign nationals, 23 Indians, and eight touts.

71 of the foreigners were Bangladeshis, while the remaining were Rohingyas.

According to BSF officials, there were 56 instances of firing from non-lethal weapons at the border in July, resulting in over 70 rounds fired to prevent infiltration and trans-border criminal activity and six injuries.

In addition to the arrests, joint operations resulted in the seizure of contraband worth more than Rs. 4 crore.