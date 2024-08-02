Tripura: 77 Foreigners Apprehended in July; BSF Reports

AGARTALA: According to officials on Thursday (August 1), the Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended 108 individuals in July, including 77 foreign nationals, 23 Indians, and eight touts.
71 of the foreigners were Bangladeshis, while the remaining were Rohingyas.
According to BSF officials, there were 56 instances of firing from non-lethal weapons at the border in July, resulting in over 70 rounds fired to prevent infiltration and trans-border criminal activity and six injuries.
In addition to the arrests, joint operations resulted in the seizure of contraband worth more than Rs. 4 crore.
12 692 Yaba tablets, 360 kilograms of cannabis, 84.6 kilograms of sugar, 5,669 bottles of codeine-based syrup, 180 cattle, and other items were seized.
In addition, the Forest Department and the BSF collaborated to eradicate 76,000 ganja plants.
The BSF has increased its presence along borders, particularly in areas prone to smuggling and infiltration, in order to combat trans-border crimes and infiltration.
Drones and cutting-edge handheld thermal imaging and surveillance equipment have been used by the force.
Patel Piyush Purushottam Das, the Inspector General of Police for BSF Tripura, urged field commanders to work with the Government Railway Police, Railway Protection Force, Customs, Reserve Inspectors, the Forest Department, and other agencies to effectively combat illegal infiltrators and smugglers.
The BSF is keeping a close eye on the situation and working in tandem with the Border Guards of Bangladesh (BGB) in light of the ongoing violence in Bangladesh.
In addition to an IG BSF-region commander-level conference, BGB hosted four commandant-level flag meetings and 150 company commander/BOP level meetings last month.
Throughout the month of July, the BSF and BGB have collaborated to carry out over 100 special coordinated patrols in vulnerable locations.
In addition, despite the ongoing chaos, the BSF has helped more than 900 Indian students safely return to Bangladesh.
