Assam: Fly shuttle frame looms distributed to women weavers of Morigaon

A CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: Under the Swanirbhar Naari Scheme, 71 fly shuttle frame looms (steel) were distributed on Tuesday among women weavers of Morigaon district who had participated in the Gamosa procurement process during the three phases from 2023 to 2025. The distribution programme was graced by the District Commissioner, Morigaon, Anamika Tewari, in the presence of Additional District Commissioner Anusuya Sarma and Assistant Director of Handloom and Textiles Department, Morigaon, Praneeta Borua. Around 80 women weavers attended the programme along with officers and staff of the Handloom and Textiles Department. Addressing the gathering, the District Commissioner emphasized the importance of maintaining quality standards and continuous improvement in handloom products. She highlighted that handloom activities could serve as a sustainable livelihood option and play a significant role in the economic empowerment and self-reliance of women weavers. The programme concluded with best wishes extended to the beneficiaries for their economic development and continued progress under the scheme.

