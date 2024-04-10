Assam: Flying squad of Jagiroad Assembly constituency seized cash

JAGIROAD: The flying squad of Jagiroad Assembly constituency under Nagaon LS constituency seized Rs 2,87,000 in cash from a man at Aujari Tinali under Morigaon police station on Monday. Another team of flying squad deployed in Jagiroad assembly constituency seized Rs 68,000 in cash from a man near Nellie police station.

Meanwhile, static surveillance teams deployed in Jagiroad assembly constituency seized Rs 3,00,000 in cash from a man near Neli police station. As per the Election Commission’s directives, if a candidate, any agent of the candidate or party worker is seized with a vehicle worth more than Rs 50,000 in cash or carrying drugs, liquor, weapons or gifts worth more than Rs 10,000, such items will be confiscated.

The public is also required to carry appropriate documents to carry amounts exceeding Rs. 50,000.

Also Read: Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency candidate Rakibul Hussain addresses media

Also Watch: