Assam: Static surveillance team seized cash in Morigaon

JAGIROAD: A static surveillance team deployed in Laharighat assembly constituency under Nagaon LS on Thursday seized Rs 75,000 in cash from a man in Bakrigaon in the district of Morigaon. On the other hand, the static surveillance teams deployed in Morigaon assembly constituency seized Rs 2 lakh in cash from a man at Bachnaghat in Morigaon. As per the Election Commission’s directives, if a candidate, any agent of the candidate or party worker is seized with a vehicle worth more than Rs 50,000 in cash or carrying drugs, liquor, weapons or gifts worth more than Rs 10,000, such items will be confiscated. The public is also required to carry appropriate documents to carry amounts exceeding Rs. 50,000.

