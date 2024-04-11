Assam: Flying Squads Seize More Than Rs 22 Lakh Cash In Karimganj Ahead Of LS Polls

KARIMGANJ: A large sum of money has been confiscated from a vehicle in Assam's Karimganj on April 10. This massive seizure comes as the election code of conduct is in effect due to the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

According to reports, the breakthrough was made when a Bolero vehicle bearing registration number AS08A0614 was intercepted at the Naka point in Keotkuna in Karimganj.

Huge stacks of cash amounting to a whopping Rs. 22,95,500 was recovered from the vehicle after thoroughly inspecting it.

The discovery of this massive amount led to the detention of one individual in connection with the incident.