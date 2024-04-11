Assam: Flying Squads Seize More Than Rs 22 Lakh Cash In Karimganj Ahead Of LS Polls

KARIMGANJ: A large sum of money has been confiscated from a vehicle in Assam's Karimganj on April 10. This massive seizure comes as the election code of conduct is in effect due to the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
According to reports, the breakthrough was made when a Bolero vehicle bearing registration number AS08A0614 was intercepted at the Naka point in Keotkuna in Karimganj.
Huge stacks of cash amounting to a whopping Rs. 22,95,500 was recovered from the vehicle after thoroughly inspecting it.
The discovery of this massive amount led to the detention of one individual in connection with the incident.
As the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls are approaching closer, Assam's Bongaigaon district have stepped up their efforts to ensure compliance of election conduct rules.
In this regard, the Flying Squad have pulled up their socks and are keeping a vigilant watch over various routes so as to prevent the breach of the election code of conduct.
As per the rules, individuals carrying more than 50,000/- in cash without proper valid documentation will not be allowed to proceed further and this stipulation has been widely disseminated to the public in order to ensure adherence to it.
Henceforth, regular inspections have been conducted by the Flying Squad to uphold the integrity of the election.
Meanwhile, in a similar incident that took place earlier this month, the flying squad of Jagiroad Assembly constituency under Nagaon LS constituency seized Rs 2,87,000 in cash from a man at Aujari Tinali under Morigaon police station on Monday.
Another team of flying squad deployed in Jagiroad assembly constituency seized Rs 68,000 in cash from a man near Nellie police station.
