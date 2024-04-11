Guwahati: Woman Critically Wounded After Murder Attempt In Gandhibasti

GUWAHATI: Amidst the vibrant celebrations of Eid, a heinous incident occurred when a woman was attacked mercilessly by an unknown assailant in Guwahati on Wednesday.
This horrific crime, which has sent shockwaves in the community, led to the victim incurring severe injuries and getting critically wounded, as a result of which, she had to be hospitalized.
The sudden attack, which seemed like an attempt to murder, took place in the Gandhibasti locality of Guwahati, where the woman was found bleeding in a dire state, after which, she was immediately rushed to the hospital.
Although there is no update regarding the condition of the victim, sources speculate that she has a low chance of survival.
As per reports, the incident unfolded when a man attacked the woman with a sharp weapon. The attacker tried to hack her to death and left the victim bleeding on the road.
However, the reason behind the attempted murder has not yet been ascertained.
After getting notified about this incident, local police belonging to the Chandmari Police Station arrived at the scene.
The cops have identified an individual going by the name of Ibrahim as the culprit based on initial canvassing of the area.
The speculation also stems from the fact that many local residents are skeptical about Ibrahim's involvement behind the attempted murder.
The locals have revealed that the accused had a relation with the victim, who had previously mentioned his name before the attack on her life.
Meanwhile, the woman has been identified as Shabira Begum, who was rushed to GMCH where doctors are yet to confirm her condition, as per sources.
An investigation has been initiated to look into the case and more details are awaited as of now.
ALSO READ: Assam: Governor Forms Committee for Rehabilitation Assessment of Surrendered ULFA Cadres
ALSO WATCH: