Guwahati: Woman Critically Wounded After Murder Attempt In Gandhibasti

GUWAHATI: Amidst the vibrant celebrations of Eid, a heinous incident occurred when a woman was attacked mercilessly by an unknown assailant in Guwahati on Wednesday.

This horrific crime, which has sent shockwaves in the community, led to the victim incurring severe injuries and getting critically wounded, as a result of which, she had to be hospitalized.

The sudden attack, which seemed like an attempt to murder, took place in the Gandhibasti locality of Guwahati, where the woman was found bleeding in a dire state, after which, she was immediately rushed to the hospital.