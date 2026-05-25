Assam: FOB work begins at Bongaigaon railway station after public demand

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: After a long-standing demand from several organisations and local residents, the construction work of the foot over bridge at Bongaigaon Railway Station officially began on Saturday.

The issue had been repeatedly raised before the General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway by a delegation of the NF Railway Mazdoor Union led by Ashish Biswas and Uttam Bhattacharjee, over the last three years. Several other organisations, including CITU and the Bongaigaon Chamber of Commerce, had also strongly demanded the construction of the bridge.

Also Read: Railways fix water seepage at Bongaigaon railway station, earn public praise