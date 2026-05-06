Railways fix water seepage at Bongaigaon railway station, earn public praise

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: Swift action by the railway administration to address water seepage at Platform No. 1 of Bongaigaon railway station has drawn appreciation from local residents and passengers.

A significant water leakage issue had recently been noticed on Platform No. 1, causing inconvenience to commuters. The matter quickly gained attention after being highlighted in several local newspapers and news channels. Acting promptly upon receiving the reports, the railway authorities launched immediate restoration work on a war footing and resolved the seepage problem within a short period.

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