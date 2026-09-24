Assam Folk Artistes Honoured as Pokhila Lekthepi and Tarawati Milil Receive Anandaram Dhekial Phookan Award

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Renowned folk artistes Padma Shri Pokhila Lekthepi and Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Tarawati Milil were conferred the prestigious Anandaram Dhekial Phookan Award 2026 by Anandaram Dhekial Phookan College, Nagaon, on Tuesday. The award, presented at the college’s permanent auditorium by Assam Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu, recognised the duo’s outstanding contribution to Assam’s folk music and cultural heritage. The award included a gamosa, seleng, sarai, citation, memento, books, and a cash prize. Speaking on the occasion, Minister Pegu said that folk music connects people with nature and can touch the hearts of listeners even when they do not understand the language of the songs.

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