Dibrugarh University Marks 62nd Foundation Day, Honours Padma Shri Pokhila Lekthepi

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh University on Wednesday celebrated its 62nd foundation day with a blend of academic reflection and cultural celebration at Rangghar, the university auditorium.

The programme brought together members of the academic community, students, alumni, invited dignitaries, and distinguished guests to mark another milestone in the institution's journey as one of the leading centres of higher education in Northeast India.

The highlight of the event was the felicitation of Padma Shri awardee Pokhila Lekthepi, one of Assam's most celebrated Karbi folk and modern music artistes, for her outstanding contribution to preserving the musical traditions of the Karbi community.

Accepting the honour, the veteran artiste shared her inspiring journey from a modest village background in Karbi Anglong to becoming a nationally recognised cultural icon. Thanking Dibrugarh University for the recognition, she dedicated the honour to the Karbi community and encouraged young artistes, especially women, to preserve their cultural roots while pursuing excellence in the performing arts.

Addressing the gathering, Dibrugarh University Registrar Paramananda Sonowal reflected on the university's achievements since its establishment and highlighted its growing role in teaching, research, innovation and community outreach.

Delivering the foundation day lecture, Vice-Chancellor Jiten Hazarika described the university as a space that promotes ethical values, intellectual freedom, and meaningful dialogue rather than merely serving as an academic institution.

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