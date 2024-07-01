Assam: Food baskets distributed to tuberculosis patients in Udalguri district

A Correspondent

TANGLA: As part of the Prime Minister’s TB-Free India campaign, the Udalguri district administration and the Udalguri district health department’s T.B. office distributed food baskets among nearly 300 undertreated tuberculosis patients in the Udalguri district on Saturday. The programme was formally inaugurated at the Udalguri Primary Health Centre. District Commissioner of Udalguri, Javir Rahul Suresh, expressed his support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to action and thanked the various individuals and organisations, known as “Nikshay Mitra,” for stepping forward to assist TB patients.

Earlier, the welcome address was delivered by Dr. Bhubaneshwar Swargiyari. Notably, through the direct initiative of the District Commissioner, various philanthropic organisations, government departments, and individuals from Udalguri and other districts voluntarily adopted TB patients. So far, over thirty patients have received food packages for six months. Pertinently, the District Commissioner himself adopted five patients; among those acknowledged is contractor and entrepreneur Ajay Deka from Tangla, who has adopted 230 patients alone, earning widespread praise for his generosity. Additionally, officials and contractors from the Udalguri Irrigation Department and PWD (Building) Department have also adopted patients. “With everyone’s support, each TB patient receives nutritious food items worth Rs 500 monthly for six months, along with government-provided monetary assistance of Rs 500 per month through bank transfers,” said a district health official. The event was attended by Additional District Commissioner Sarfraz Haque, Assistant Commissioner Kashyapi Kashyap, DIO Dr. Ganesh Brahma, NHM DPM Joydeep Roy, Executive Engineer of Udalguri-Mazbat Division Irrigation, Dhaneswar Boro, and District TB Officer Dr. Dhruvajyoti Pathak, among others.

