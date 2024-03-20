Assam: TCPL Packaging Limited distributed nutritious food items among Tuberculosis patients in Boko

Boko: TCPL Packaging Limited, located at the Industrial Development Centre, Chaygaon, distributed free nutritious food items among 50 tuberculosis (TB) patients as a ‘Nikshay-Mitra’ with the aim of becoming a partner in building a ‘Tuberculosis Free India’. Nikshay-Mitras can be individuals, NGOs, Co-operative societies, faith-based organizations, cooperates, political parties, and others. A Mitra can adopt a minimum of one consented TB patient on treatment for a minimum period of six months for any kind of support they want to give to the patient.

The 50 tuberculosis patients will be distributed food items for the first month and coupons will be deposited at Dikshita Mart in Boko between the 15th and 20th of every month for the next four months. They distributed coupons for free goods.

The distribution ceremony was organized by the Boko Tuberculosis Prevention Unit and TCPL Packaging Limited. The meeting was inaugurated by Senior Tuberculosis Medical Inspector, Boko Tuberculosis Group Dhruvajyoti Medhi. TCPL Packaging Limited Chief Manager Pranabjit Hazarika, Head of Human Resources Shyamlal Dey, Production Head Ajit Das and Human Resources Head Gopal Das were present at the meeting. The meeting was also attended by the president of Boko branch of Xahitya Xabha and owner of Dikshita Mart, Janardan Boro. An awareness meeting on “Tuberculosis-Free India” was held on the eve of the distribution of nutritious food items and Dr. Apurba Kumar Talukdar delivered a speech at the meeting.

