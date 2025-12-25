Assam: Foreign Tourists Pluck Tea Leaves near Manas National Park

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: In a heart-warming and unusual sight, foreign tourists were seen plucking tea leaves at gardens near Manas National Park, highlighting Assam’s growing global appeal and rich cultural heritage.

In a notable instance, a group of 60 tourists from Canada, Brazil, the USA, and China visited Fatemabad tea garden, near Manas National Park. Guided by tea garden authorities, they actively participated in the tea-making process, learning to prepare tea from freshly plucked leaves, and expressed admiration for the traditional methods and labour involved.

The tourists also explored tea processing and local industry initiatives, leaving impressed with Assam’s tea heritage. Their visit underscores the increasing global interest in Assam’s iconic tea and the rising number of international visitors in Manas National Park and surrounding areas.

Locals welcomed the tourists, viewing their participation as a positive sign of Assam’s popularity and the success of eco-tourism initiatives in the region, including Manas National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Tourism stakeholders note that such engagements promote cultural exchange, boost rural tourism, and raise awareness about indigenous livelihoods.

