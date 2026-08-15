Assam: Forest Department accused of seizing timber from storm-affected houses

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Amid the destruction caused by a severe storm, when disaster-hit residents are desperately seeking assistance to rebuild their homes, alleged arbitrary actions by the Golaghat District Forest Department have sparked widespread resentment across the greater Dusutimukh and Rangagara areas of Golaghat district.

According to reports, the devastating storm on Wednesday night destroyed the houses of around 200 families in the Dusutimukh area. Large trees fell on several houses, and the affected families worked tirelessly throughout the day to cut and remove the trees from their rooftops on their own. However, in the afternoon, a team from the Numaligarh and Golaghat forest divisions reportedly arrived at the site. Instead of assisting the affected families in rescue and relief operations, the Forest Department personnel allegedly loaded the trees that locals had painstakingly removed onto two vehicles and took them away by force.

Later, locals alleged that the entire incident was carried out under the direct instructions of senior Forest Department officials. They further alleged that the timber taken away was illegally stored at a sawmill at Mahura near Kamargaon.

The incident has caused severe resentment among the disaster-affected residents. The affected families alleged that the trees taken away by the Forest Department were standing on their own patta land and had been planted and nurtured by them. The residents have directly alleged that, taking advantage of their vulnerable situation, departmental personnel were involved in the alleged seizure of the timber in collusion with illegal timber traders and in exchange for large sums of money.

Meanwhile, after learning about the alleged actions of the Forest Department, local leaders of the TMPK and residents gathered at the site. Following their collective protest and immediate intervention, the Forest Department was reportedly forced to refrain from taking away the remaining timber.

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