Assam Forest Department Celebrates World Environment Day with Massive Tree Plantation and Community Empowerment Initiatives in Boko

BOKO: The World Environment Day was celebrated at State level on Wednesday evening by the Assam Forest Department at Luki Reserve Forest under Singra Range in Boko. Implemented by Kamrup West Division, the event was attended by MK Yadava, Spl. Chief Secretary (Forest), RP Singh, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, several dignitaries and high officials, among others.

Dimpi Bora, DFO, West Division in her address stated that keeping in mind the theme of this year’s World Environment Day — ‘Land Restoration, Desertification and Drought Resilience’ —Kamrup West Division has planted 689 saplings of 30 different species like Xilikha, Teteli, Koroi, BogiPoma, Kanchan, Sal, Teak, Arjun, and Ejar on barren, degraded land of area 0.74 Ha. Jawaharlal Nehru College Principal Tapan Dutta, Members of Pub-Palahpara Joint Forest Management Committee (JFMC), school children, forest fringe village residents, and Saraighat Bikers Association were part of this massive plantation drive, Dimpi Bora informed. Through this drive, the Assam Forest Department in general and Kamrup West Division in particular has tried to convey the importance of planting trees for safeguarding the environment and fostering sustainable development.

On being reminded about previous programmes, like the planting of thousands of saplings during the Van Mahotsav in 2010in the presence of then Assam Chief Minister Late TarunGogoi, although most of the saplings did not survive eventually, Spl. Chief Secretary (Forest) MK Yadavaassuredthat the present DFO Dimpy Bora is doing everything to save and care for all the saplings planted in the latest drive.

As part of the event, a cafeteria named ‘Apurugiya Cafeteria’ was inaugurated by MK Yadava. Functioning under the Kamrup West Forest Division and run by female members of Pub-Palahpara JFMC, this cafeteria has been conceptualized with a benefit sharing model. Located at the existing ApurugiyaBrikhya Park, this cafeteria will involve women from the forest fringe villages in its functioning. Visitors to the cafeteria can enjoy a number of facilities like One Stop Tea Point, Micro-Library, free training on nursery and plantation etc. The inauguration of Apurugiya Cafeteria is expected to usher a new era in empowerment of forest fringe communities, reducing dependency on the forests, effective use of the JFMC concept, and protection of the environment.The event concluded with vote of thanks from DFO Kamrup WestDimpi Bora, IFS, to the guests and participants.

Also Read: Assam: 212th birthday of banyan tree celebrated in Bajali on occasion of World Environment Day

Also watch: