Assam: 1st Bn SSB partners with RSETI Kamrup (M) for mushroom cultivation training

A CORRESPONDENT

JORABAT: In a significant initiative aimed at poverty alleviation and employment generation, the 1st Battalion, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Sonapur, in collaboration with RSETI Kamrup (M), has commenced a 10-day mushroom cultivation training programme. The opening ceremony was held today at the RSETI office in Chandmari, marking the beginning of a promising venture for 35 young participants.

Guided by Sunil Kaushik, Commandant of the 1st BN SSB, Sonapur, this training programme falls under the Human Resource Development (HRD) initiatives of the unit. The programme seeks to equip educated unemployed youths with skills in mushroom cultivation, offering them a viable path to self-sufficiency and entrepreneurship.

The ceremony began with the traditional lighting of the lamp by key dignitaries, including Jay Prakash Ranjan, Assistant Commandant of the 1st BN SSB Sonapur, Hriday Deuri, Regional Manager of Guwahati (Regional Office AGVB), Rahul Dev Mahanta, Director of AGVB RSETI Kamrup (M), and Pranab Sharma, office assistant of the National State Rural Livelihood Mission, followed by a short prayer.

In his welcome speech, Jay Prakash Ranjan highlighted the continuous efforts of the 1st BN SSB Sonapur in conducting civic action programmes for the betterment of the local community. He praised AGVB-RSETI Kamrup (M) for their unwavering support in executing the skill training initiatives proposed by the unit.

Upon the completion of the training, the 1st BN SSB Sonapur will provide mushroom spawn to the trainees, empowering them to establish their own mushroom farms. This move is expected to significantly enhance their livelihoods, making the most of the skills acquired through the training programme.

