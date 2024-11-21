Assam Forest Department Rescues Six Elephants From Brick Pit Near Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary

JORHAT: Six elephants, including a calf, were saved in a spectacular rescue operation on Thursday after spending more than eight hours confined in a brick industry pit close to the Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary in Jorhat.

Locals first became aware of the situation when they witnessed the elephants straining to escape the deep trench.

The incident was promptly handled by the forest department, which sent out a rescue crew at approximately 4:30 am. The elephants were lifted from the pit using a JCB machine and were found to have no injuries.

Forest Ranger Anshuman Bhuyan of the Mariai Range stated, “The rescue operation was executed successfully, and all six elephants were safely brought out without any harm.”