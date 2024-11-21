Bangladeshi National Arrested From Hailakandi’s Dhanipur Escapes From SMCH

SILCHAR: A Bangladeshi national who was arrested for entering Assam with forged documents escaped from Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH) last night.
Around two months ago, Hailakandi Police arrested Sahabuddin, 30, from the Dhanipur area, for illegally entering India. He was later sent to judicial custody and was lodged at Hailakandi District Jail.
Sahabuddin complained of poor health on November 10, following which he was admitted to SMCH, where he was undergoing treatment.
However, the arrested Bangladeshi national escaped from the hospital, breaking through the three security guards who were deployed there.
The Hailakandi police have launched a manhunt to arrest the fugitive, and an investigation is in progress to determine how the escape took place despite the presence of the police.
Sahabuddin’s escape has raised concerns about security at medical facilities housing prisoners, and efforts are being made to ensure stricter measures are implemented moving forward.
Meanwhile, Assam's Karimganj district arrested nine Bangladeshi nationals on Tuesday for illegally entering India.
The arrested individuals were identified as Md Mamun, Abbu Naim, Rashed Islam, Morad Ali Mandal, Md Asraful Haque, Md Basir Hawladar, Md Robiul Hawladar, Md Mahabat Ali, and Md Mohim Hossain.
Following an inquiry, they were handed over to Bangladeshi authorities, underscoring Assam’s proactive approach to cross-border issues.
