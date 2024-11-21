Bangladeshi National Arrested From Hailakandi’s Dhanipur Escapes From SMCH

SILCHAR: A Bangladeshi national who was arrested for entering Assam with forged documents escaped from Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH) last night.

Around two months ago, Hailakandi Police arrested Sahabuddin, 30, from the Dhanipur area, for illegally entering India. He was later sent to judicial custody and was lodged at Hailakandi District Jail.

Sahabuddin complained of poor health on November 10, following which he was admitted to SMCH, where he was undergoing treatment.

However, the arrested Bangladeshi national escaped from the hospital, breaking through the three security guards who were deployed there.