Assam: Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah visits KNP, seeks suggestions for development

KAZIRANGA: Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah today held an extensive review meeting with stakeholders associated with the tourism sector at the Forest Convention Centre, Kohora, Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve to discuss preparations for the forthcoming wildlife tourism season and chart a comprehensive roadmap for strengthening conservation and sustainable tourism in the World Heritage Site.

Addressing the media after the meeting, the minister said the objective of the consultation was to prepare well in advance for the next tourism season by incorporating practical suggestions from all stakeholders. He requested stakeholders to submit their recommendations in writing to the department within the next 10 days so that they could be examined and incorporated into the department’s future action plan. He said the Forest Department would work in close consultation with stakeholders to identify priority interventions for conservation, visitor management and tourism development.

The Minister invited suggestions on improving facilities for temporary forest workers, strengthening amenities for tourists and enhancing measures for wildlife protection. He assured that the Forest Department would carefully examine every recommendation received from stakeholders before making final decisions.

Highlighting the importance of institutional coordination, Jayanta Mallabaruah said the Forest Department and the Tourism Department would work together to ensure balanced development while safeguarding the ecological integrity of Kaziranga. He expressed confidence that close coordination among all concerned departments would facilitate effective implementation of future initiatives.

Referring to recent reports of forest destruction along the Chirang-Bhutan border, he said the department was maintaining a strict vigil and had already deployed officials to the concerned locations. He stated that while boundary-related issues may arise, destruction of forests in the name of such disputes would not be tolerated and appropriate action would continue wherever required.

On changes to how forests are managed, Mallabaruah said the department has set up an online system for getting transit permits, including Brown Transit Permits for moving sand and gravel, which allows for digital payments and cuts down on unnecessary human involvement. He urged traders to pay government revenue through the online system and report any instances of harassment by officials through WhatsApp so that immediate action could be taken.

The Minister said that the new digital system had already begun yielding positive results by improving revenue collection and ensuring that government revenue reaches the state exchequer through transparent processes. He said the department would continue simplifying procedures while progressively introducing technologies such as CCTV surveillance and body cameras at inter-state border check points to further strengthen transparency and accountability.

On the issue of year-round tourism, the minister clarified that tourism activities inside the core area of Kaziranga cannot continue throughout the year due to ecological requirements, including the annual flood cycle that sustains the park’s unique biodiversity. However, he said the department would explore options for promoting tourism-related activities during the off season so that local stakeholders, including hotels and tourism service providers, could sustain their livelihoods throughout the year without affecting wildlife conservation, a press release said.

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