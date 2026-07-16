Budget 2026-27 Reflects Assam Govt’s Five-Year Development Vision: FM Jayanta Mallabaruah

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: During the general discussion on the state Budget 2026-27 in the Assembly today, Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah stated that this year's budget reflects the five-year vision of the Assam government for the overall development of the state.

The Finance Minister tabled the Budget 2026-27 on the floor of the Assam Assembly on July 10. The ruling and opposition bench members engaged in three days of discussions on the budget.

On the last day of the general discussions on the budget today, Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said in his reply, "The opposition has opposed the budget only because the parties have to do so. But they are convinced in their minds that development will take place in their constituencies through this budget. During the discussions, Leader of the Opposition Wazed Ali Choudhury talked about debt burden. Loans are taken according to a specified system. We cannot do it haphazardly. The loans can be taken only after obtaining approval from the RBI and the Government of India, based on the economic condition of the state. There is an upper limit on the amount of loans. The state government has a borrowing calendar and repayment schedule. We're still repaying the loans taken by earlier governments. Even the loans taken during the erstwhile Congress government are being repaid. Actually, the opposition is trying to mislead the people on the loan issue."

The Finance Minister further stated that the government is planning to take forward the Agriculture and Irrigation departments together to strengthen the Agriculture sector and the economy of the state.

He said that the Irrigation department will get Rs 4,000 crore in five years for the development of the irrigation sector in the state. "The budget is a farmer-friendly one, and it has been prepared on the basis of the long-term experience of the Hon'ble Chief Minister. The budget intends to set out how the farmers can farm their fields for 12 months in a year. For planning and preparation of detailed project reports of Irrigation schemes, an amount of Rs 200 crore has been earmarked in this budget, with an expenditure of Rs 4,000 crore targeted over five years," said the Finance Minister.

The Finance Minister also stated that revenue leakages in the Forest department will be sealed, adding that 300 illegal sawmills have been seized in the past 15 days. The timber seized during the operation will be auctioned within the next 45 days.

Taking a potshot at Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi, the Finance Minister alleged that there are irregularities in GST payments in connection with the entry fees for the orchid park in Kaziranga, which is operated by MLA Gogoi. He went on to say, "There are anomalies in the payment of GST for the entry fees in the orchid park run by Akhil Gogoi. It is intriguing to note that this MLA talks about moral values in the Assembly. I have data in my hands, and as the Finance Minister I can say with certainty that the GST on the entry fees to the orchid park in Kaziranga is being falsified. There is no greater act of treason than not paying the proper GST. I can send a GST officials' team to probe the matter, but he will say that I'm doing politics. If the House permits me, I will send GST officials."

Finally, at the end of the general discussion on the budget, the Finance Minister said, "The positive advice given by the opposition will be accepted by the government. The budget this year reflects the five-year vision of the government for the overall development of Assam."

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