Assam Forest Minister Meets Dr Purnima Devi Barman to Strengthen Hargila Conservation Efforts

GUWAHATI: Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah today met internationally acclaimed wildlife conservationist Dr. Purnima Devi Barman to discuss ongoing efforts towards the conservation of the Greater Adjutant Stork (Hargila) and explore measures to further strengthen wildlife conservation initiatives in the state.

The meeting comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his Mann Ki Baat programme, lauded Dr. Barman’s pioneering work in conserving the endangered Hargila and acknowledged her remarkable efforts in transforming public perception by challenging long held superstitions and negative beliefs associated with the bird.

During the interaction, Dr. Barman briefed the Forest Minister on the current status of Hargila conservation, ongoing community led initiatives and the challenges that continue to affect the species. She also shared several suggestions aimed at further strengthening conservation efforts across Assam.

Expressing her gratitude, Dr. Barman thanked the Prime Minister for recognising the conservation movement at the national level and appreciated the continued encouragement extended by the Assam Forest Minister towards wildlife conservation.

“I am deeply honoured that Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned our work during Mann Ki Baat. I would also like to thank Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, who has consistently followed and supported our conservation journey. I shared several suggestions regarding Hargila conservation, and the Minister has assured us that the department will examine them positively,” she said.

Speaking after the meeting, Minister Baruah said the recognition of Dr. Barman’s work by the Prime Minister was a proud moment for Assam and reflected the state’s growing contribution to global conservation efforts. “It is a matter of great pride that the extraordinary work of Dr. Purnima Devi Barman has been recognised at the highest level by our Hon’ble Prime Minister. For years, the Hargila was associated with superstition and considered a bad omen by many. Through the tireless efforts of Dr. Barman and countless community volunteers, these misconceptions are gradually disappearing, paving the way for greater public participation in conservation,” the Minister said, stated a press release.

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