Assam’s First NDA 3.0 Budget to Prioritise Election Commitments: Jayanta Mallabaruah

Guwahati: Assam's first full Budget under the NDA 3.0 government will focus on delivering the promises made during the recent Assembly election campaign, Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah has said ahead of the Budget presentation scheduled for July 10.

Speaking after a pre-Budget consultation meeting in Guwahati, Mallabaruah said the forthcoming Budget would be “realistic” and designed to address the aspirations of people across all sections of society. He stressed that the government aims to balance its electoral commitments with fiscal responsibility and inclusive development.

The minister noted that extensive consultations had been held with stakeholders from various sectors, including industry, education, agriculture, banking and healthcare, to gather suggestions for shaping the state's economic roadmap. The exercise is intended to ensure that the Budget reflects both public expectations and long-term development goals.

Minster Mallabaruah also underlined the government's strategy of boosting revenue without imposing additional taxes. Instead, the focus will be on expanding the taxpayer base and increasing the number of registered taxpayers, thereby strengthening state finances while avoiding extra burdens on citizens.

The Budget will be the first presented by Mallabaruah and is expected to outline the NDA government's priorities for economic growth, welfare initiatives and infrastructure development in its new term.