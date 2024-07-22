Assam: Forest officials resort to blank firing in Karbi Anglong

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAJAN: Forest officials were forced to fire shots in the air following a confrontation with alleged timber smugglers at Upper Deopani under Safapani Beat in East Karbi Anglong late Saturday night. The encounter led to a tense situation and a late-night argument at the Safapani Beat Office.

The incident took place when a forest team from the Safapani Beat, acting on a tip-off about timber smuggling, conducted a patrol in the upper Deopani area. During their operation, they intercepted eight Bolero pick-up vehicles suspected of carrying illegal timber. A scuffle ensued between the forest officials and the smugglers, who managed to overpower the officials and flee with their vehicles. In an attempt to deter the smugglers, the forest team fired two shots into the air.

The situation escalated when local residents, angered by the gunshots, surrounded the Safapani Beat office to demand explanations from the forest team. The confrontation with the residents led to a heated debate within the office premises. Protesters also called for the immediate transfer of Beat officer, Monalisa Bora. As tensions rose, Bokajan police and ACF Pranab Teron, arrived at the scene to restore order. Teron also promised an independent inquiry into the incident to address the concerns of the local community.

The incident highlights the ongoing challenges faced by forest officials in combating illegal timber smuggling and underscores the need for effective measures to protect forest resources while maintaining community relations.

