Assam: Forest Panel Halts Assam Projects Over Violations of Conservation Act

GUWAHATI: For serious violations under the Forest Conservation Act, the FAC has ordered a complete halt to two major construction projects-one relating to police battalions in the Innerline Reserved Forest, Hailakandi, and exploratory drilling operations by the ONGC in Geleky Reserved Forest-in Assam.

During the meeting on 27th August, FAC expressed serious concern about unauthorized construction on forest land. Specifically, it was alarmed over the non-availability of requisite forest clearances and ordered immediate action to make up for the shortfall. In effect, it stayed all current activities and directed the regional office of the Union Environment Ministry to take strict action against officers responsible for these illegal developments.

These include the former principal chief conservator of forests in Assam, MK Yadava. The FAC has demanded action against Yadava for clearing these projects without following the correct environmental guidelines. Since his approval allowed the illegal diversion of forest land, this stirred an outrage within the committee.

The case of Hailakandi relates to the construction of police battalions within the Innerline Reserved Forest, an ecologically sensitive area. According to the FAC, this constitutes direct violation of the Forest Conservation Act. The said project had been advanced without seeking the required forest clearance under the FCA.

Similarly, in Geleky Reserved Forest, ONGC's exploratory drilling raised a storm with the committee. The FAC has asked the Assam government to delete the forest areas that were illegally diverted for ONGC's operations and submit a fresh proposal in keeping with environment stipulations. Compliance with conservation laws is now the deciding factor in the future of the project.

Both of these cases lead to the development and conservation debate in Assam since these industrial and infrastructural projects conflict with the rich biodiversity of the state. The hard stance from the FAC shows consideration for strict adherence to environmental regulations, as they would not allow fragile ecosystems to be sacrificed for the sake of progress.

Considering the planned course of action by the Union Environment Ministry, this judgment will set a precedence for all further projects in the Reserved Forests of India, as strict adherence to the laws for conservation will be in place and officials at all levels will be held accountable for their actions.