Assam: CM Sarma Holds Crucial Meeting To Assess Financial Standing Of State Departments

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a crucial meeting with senior officials of the Finance Department to ensure proper fiscal management and effective allocation of resources.
The purpose of this meeting was to thoroughly examine the financial position of various departments of the state government.
In the meeting where attention was given to every detail, the Assam CM discussed numerous issues pertaining to financial sanctions, fund allocation, and the overall inflow and outflow of revenues.
CM Sarma stressed importance on managing the finances of the state in a sensible manner and he engaged in comprehensive discussions with officials aiming to streamline fiscal processes and boast transparency.
Sarma instructed the officials to judiciously utilize the available resources and adhere to fiscal discipline religiously and be wary of unnecessary spendings.
Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the state has attracted investments worth Rs 13,364 crore, creating jobs for over 17,000 individuals in the past 14 months.
These investments have been pledged through 21 proposals sanctioned by the state cabinet, as per the 2019 Industrial and Investment Policy of Assam (IIPA).
CM Sarma mentioned in a post on X that the IIPA was revised in 2023 to draw in mega investments exceeding Rs 100 crore, which would create permanent jobs for 200 or more individuals.
He said, “In January 2023, we introduced a policy to tailor incentives for major investors. Today, 7 additional firms have pledged to create 6,500 jobs through investments totaling Rs 2,000 crore.
The CM stated that over the last 14 months, Assam has attracted investments totaling Rs 13,365 crore and created 17,700 jobs through this policy.
Officials revealed that among the companies that have signed MoUs so far are PepsiCo India, Star Cement, Jericho Chemicals, Indian Hotels Company Ltd, Maxim Infrastructure Pvt Ltd and Topcem India LLP.
