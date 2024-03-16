Assam: CM Sarma Holds Crucial Meeting To Assess Financial Standing Of State Departments

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a crucial meeting with senior officials of the Finance Department to ensure proper fiscal management and effective allocation of resources.

The purpose of this meeting was to thoroughly examine the financial position of various departments of the state government.

In the meeting where attention was given to every detail, the Assam CM discussed numerous issues pertaining to financial sanctions, fund allocation, and the overall inflow and outflow of revenues.

CM Sarma stressed importance on managing the finances of the state in a sensible manner and he engaged in comprehensive discussions with officials aiming to streamline fiscal processes and boast transparency.