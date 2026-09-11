Assam: Forest team’s daring rescue frees wild elephant from tyre trapped around its neck

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A wild elephant with a tyre lodged around its neck was seen wandering through a forested area in Numaligarh. A daring forest frontline team struggled hard and took out the tyre from the neck of the elephant in the evening.

The elephant was spotted on Thursday morning while roaming through a tea garden in Bakial, Numaligarh. Locals suspect that the tyre may have be-come lodged while the animal was moving around in search of food.

The Forest Department observed the elephant with the help of a drone. It was seen moving around with considerable difficulty and discomfort. Commenting on the efforts of the frontline forest staffers, Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said that their commitment to protect wildlife, even in challenging circumstances, is truly commendable.

Also Read: Assam: Concern over conservation of wild elephants in Nambor-Doigrung Wildlife Sanctuary