Assam: Forest Worker Injured in Rhino Attack at Kaziranga National Park

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: While on duty in Kaziranga National Park, another forest worker was seriously injured in a rhino attack on Saturday.

According to reports, the incident occurred in the Narmora forest camp area under the Kohora range of the national park. While patrolling inside the forest along with fellow forest staff as usual, forest worker Tularam Gogoi was suddenly attacked by a rhino, leaving him seriously injured.

The injured forest worker was rescued and first given primary treatment at Kohora Model Hospital. Later, he was referred to the Jorhat Medical College & Hospital for advanced treatment.

