BOKAKHAT: Two injured in separate rhino attacks in Kaziranga National Park

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: On Monday, a forest protection person was seriously injured in a rhino attack inside the Kaziranga National Park, while a tea garden worker was also injured in a separate attack on the same day.

According to reports, at around 11:30 am on Monday in the Bagori range of Kaziranga, Home Guard jawan Nitul Gogoi was patrolling inside the forest along with three colleagues when they suddenly encountered a mother rhino and her calf. In the incident, the mother rhino attacked Nitul Gogoi, leaving him seriously injured.

Range Officer Bibit Dihingia stated that the incident occurred near the Bagmari forest camp under the Bagori range. The rhino attacked Gogoi, but the accompanying staff raised an alarm, forcing the animal to retreat, which ultimately saved his life.

The injured forest protection person was first taken to Jakhalabandha Hospital for primary treatment and was later referred to Apollo Hospital in Guwahati for advanced medical care.

Meanwhile, on the same day at Hatikhuli, another tea garden worker was seriously injured in a similar attack by a mother rhino and her calf. The incident took place at the Hatikhuli tea estate, located adjacent to the Kohora range of Kaziranga. The injured worker has been identified as Bhagirath Karmakar. The attack occurred at Line No. 6 of the tea estate. He was immediately taken to Kohora Model Hospital for first aid and later shifted to Guwahati for advanced treatment.

Local residents have alleged that rhinos have been roaming freely in the area for a long time, but the Forest Department has failed to ensure adequate monitoring and preventive measures, leading to such incidents. They also claimed that no forest personnel were present at the nearby forest camp at the time of the attack.

