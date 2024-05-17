Assam: Former Assam Education Minister and AGP Ex-President Thaneswar Boro Dies at 85

GUWAHATI: Former Assam Education Minister and ex-President of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) Thaneswar Boro, passed away on Friday morning at the age of 85. Boro succumbed to cardiac arrest at around 7:08 AM. He was receiving treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati.

According to reports Boro had been battling complications related to longstanding heart condition. He was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of GMCH.

Survived by his only daughter Boro leaves behind legacy marked by his significant contributions to Assam's educational landscape during his tenure as Education Minister. He played a crucial role in shaping the state's education policies. His initiatives were pivotal.

The mortal remains of the former minister will be transported to Rangia from Guwahati. A series of homage ceremonies are planned to honor his legacy and service to Assam. Boro's passing has been mourned by political leaders, colleagues and citizens across the state.

Born and raised in Assam Boro dedicated his life to public service, focusing on education and socio-economic development. His tenure as Education Minister was characterized by reforms aimed at improving the quality of education and expanding access to it across the state.

As ex-President of AGP Boro played pivotal role in shaping the party's vision and strategies. He was instrumental in advocating for the rights and welfare of the people of Assam. He put particular focus on those from marginalized communities.

Throughout his political career, Boro remained committed to principles of integrity accountability and social justice. His demise leaves a void in Assamese politics. Many remember him as stalwart leader and a champion of the people.

Political leaders and citizens have expressed their grief and paid tribute to his remarkable contributions. As Assam mourns the loss of one of its distinguished leaders, the memory of Thaneswar Boro will continue to inspire generations to come.