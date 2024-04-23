Social worker Maheswar Saikia passes away

JAMUGURIHAT: Maheswar Saikia, a resident of Bhetkhuwa Chook here and a social worker breathed his last due to age related ailments on Sunday night at his residence. He was 75. Late Saikia was closely associated with the historic Baresohoriya Bhaona Committee, Namdharma Samaj besides local organizations. Individuals and organizations paid homage to the mortal remains on Monday morning. He leaves behind his wife, a son, three daughters along with a host of relatives.

