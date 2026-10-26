Assam: Former CEM Samarjit Haflongbar seeks probe into Anraj’s death

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: Former Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for 16-Haflong (ST) Constituency and former Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council, Samarjit Haflongbar, has expressed deep shock and sorrow over the tragic and untimely death of young social media creator Anraj Girisa Longmailai.

The recovery of Anraj’s body from a forest area near Gidingpur village, under the Maibang jurisdiction in Dima Hasao district, has sparked grief and widespread concern across the region. Anraj was widely recognized and admired among the youth and the broader Dimasa community for his creative and entertaining Facebook reels.

In a formal statement, Haflongbar paid tribute to the deceased youth, highlighting his talent, cheerful disposition, and contribution to local social media culture.

“Anraj was a cheerful, creative, and talented young boy with a bright future ahead of him. Through his entertaining videos and social media activities, he brought smiles and happiness to countless people. His untimely death is an irreparable loss to his family, the Dimasa community, and the people of Dima Hasao,” Haflongbar stated.

Addressing the suspicious circumstances surrounding the recovery of the body, Haflongbar expressed serious concern over the security situation and called upon the district law enforcement authorities to take immediate action. He strongly urged the Dima Hasao District Police Administration and relevant authorities to conduct a thorough, transparent, impartial, and time-bound investigation to establish the exact cause of death.

Haflongbar emphasized that if any foul play or criminal involvement is uncovered, those responsible must be brought to justice strictly in accordance with the law.

Amid rising public concern, the former CEM appealed to the residents of Dima Hasao, particularly the district’s youth, to remain calm, refrain from spreading unverified rumors, and maintain peace and harmony. He urged the public to extend full cooperation to the police and investigating agencies to ensure a smooth probe.

Extending his sympathies to the bereaved family, Haflongbar offered his condolences to Anraj’s parents, relatives, and admirers, praying for strength for the family and eternal peace for the departed soul.